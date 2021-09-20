Yukon reports four new COVID-19 cases; some Watson Lake Elementary students asked to self-isolate

One new case in Whitehorse, three in rural communities.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Catherine Elliott speaks to media during a press conference in Whitehorse on September 7. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Four new COVID-19 cases identified between Sept. 15 and 17 were reported by the Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott on September 17.

Of the four cases one was identified in Whitehorse while the rest were in rural communities.

Along with the newly-identified cases, the chief medical officer has issued a public exposure notice affecting students in two grades at Johnson Elementary School in Watson Lake.

Grade 1 students who were in class between Sept. 7 and 9 were asked to self-isolate until Sept. 19 and monitor themselves for symptoms until Sept. 23. Staff who are either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated were also asked to self isolate.

Students in the Grade 4 class at the school who were in class between either Sept. 7 and 9 or Sept. 13 and 15 are being asked to isolate until Sept. 25 and monitor until Sept. 30.

A rapid-response testing team is expected to begin testing in Watson Lake Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The four new cases bring the total cases in the territory since March 2020 to 716; 666 of those have been since June 1 of this year. 686 Yukoners have recovered from the virus.

(Jim Elliot)