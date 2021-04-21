Doug Bell photographed in Whitehorse in 2008, for an article about his role as Yukon Commissioner in the early 1980’s. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Doug Bell photographed in Whitehorse in 2008, for an article about his role as Yukon Commissioner in the early 1980’s. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)

Yukon remembers former commissioner Doug Bell

Bell passed away in Whitehorse on Sunday, at the age of 94.

Former Yukon commissioner and Yukon News publisher Doug Bell has died at the age of 94.

Bell died April 18 at Whistle Bend Place in Whitehorse, after a lifetime spent serving the territory. He was predeceased by his wife Pearl and his eldest son Bernie, and will be missed by his surviving family.

“He made a lot of friends,” said Keith Halliday, who worked alongside Bell on the board of the MacBride Museum.

“He really had the gift of the gab, despite his story about being tongue-tied when he first met his wife Pearl,” said Halliday. “He always had a story or a joke to share.”

Originally from Saskatchewan, Bell joined the Royal Canadian Air Force before he graduated from high school. In the Air Force he developed an interest in radio operation and became a wireless air gunner.

Bell and Pearl moved to the Yukon in the 1970s, following his job as telecommunications manager in Whitehorse.

In 1976 he was elected to city council and became commissioner in 1980, leading the territory during the transition to ‘responsible government.’ At the time, the role was similar to the premier, and Bell was responsible for representing the Yukon.

Remembered as a storyteller and enthusiast of both photography and writing, Bell later became publisher of the Yukon News in 1986. He ran a weekly column called “Rambling.”

After retirement, he continued to serve the Yukon as a volunteer with various boards and the Legion. Bell was a recipient of both the Order of Canada and the Order of Yukon.

Condolences poured in for the former commissioner following the news of his death.

“Doug was a wonderful and very colourful Yukon character that will be missed by all. My condolences go out to his family,” said MP Larry Bagnell, who co-chaired the Robert Service Society alongside Bell.

“Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Doug Bell will remember a family man who dearly loved his late wife Pearl and took great joy in serving his community,” said Premier Sandy Silver, in a statement.

“Doug will be remembered fondly by family and the many friends he made throughout his long and productive life. His legacy lives on in the work he did, but also in the way he approached life,” Silver said.

The flags at the Yukon government building and Taylor House will be flown at half-mast from April 19 to April 26 with City of Whitehorse flags flown at half-mast until April 23.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Obituary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Returning students and seasonal workers encouraged to get the vaccine while self-isolating in Yukon

Just Posted

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Returning students and seasonal workers encouraged to get the vaccine while self-isolating in Yukon

Yukon health care system has few resources to offer to struggling provinces, said Hanley.

Inside the courtroom in Whitehorse, Chief Electoral Officer Max Harvey, Vuntut Gwitchin returning officer Renee Charlie and Supreme Court Judge Suzanne Duncan open the box containing the names of the tied candidates. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Annie Blake elected as MLA for Vuntut Gwitchin after name draw

“I’m still feeling shocked that my name was drawn, I feel overwhelmed.”

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
New COVID-19 case confirmed in rural Yukon community

An exposure notification has been issued for Andrea’s Restaurant in Watson Lake

Food trucks gather on Steele Street between Front and Second for the annual Street Eats Festival in Whitehorse on August 12, 2019. (Julien Gignac/Yukon News file)
May 1 could mark the start of the 2021 food truck season

Lottery for downtown sites set for April 28

Wyatt's World
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for April 16, 2021.… Continue reading

Doug Bell photographed in Whitehorse in 2008, for an article about his role as Yukon Commissioner in the early 1980’s. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Yukon remembers former commissioner Doug Bell

Bell passed away in Whitehorse on Sunday, at the age of 94.

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Whitehorse International Airport in Whitehorse on May 6, 2020.
NAV CANADA suspends review for Whitehorse airport traffic control

NAV CANADA announced on April 15 that it is no longer considering… Continue reading

A bulldozer levels piles of garbage at the Whitehorse landfill in January 2012. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Rural dump closures and tipping fees raise concern from small communities

The government has said the measures are a cost-cutting necessity

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

A look at city council matters for the week of April 12

Joel Krahn/joelkran.com Hikers traverse the Chilkoot Trail in September 2015. Alaska side.
The Canadian side of the Chilkoot Trail will open for summer

The Canadian side of the Chilkoot Trail will open for summer Parks… Continue reading

Letters to the editor.
Today’s mailbox: Hands of Hope, the quilt of poppies

Toilets are important Ed. note: Hands of Hope is a Whitehorse-based non-profit… Continue reading

École Whitehorse Elementary Grade 7 students Yumi Traynor and Oscar Wolosewich participated in the Civix Student Vote in Whitehorse on April 12. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Yukon Student Vote chooses Yukon Party government; NDP take popular vote

The initiative is organized by national non-profit CIVIX

Yvonne Clarke is the newly elected Yukon Party MLA for Porter Creek Centre. (Submitted/Yukon Party)
Yvonne Clarke elected as first Filipina MLA in the Yukon Legislative Assembly

Clarke beat incumbent Liberal Paolo Gallina in Porter Creek Centre

Most Read