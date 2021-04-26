Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley gives a COVID-19 update during a press conference in Whitehorse on May 26. (Alistair Maitland Photography file)

Yukon records second COVID-19-related death

The individual had “unrelated health conditions that caused their death.”

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley has confirmed a second death of a Yukon resident with COVID-19.

The individual, case 81, had not been previously announced.

The government has said COVID-19 was contracted “near the time of death” and is therefore considered “COVID-19 associated” because the virus could have contributed to the death.

The individual had “unrelated health conditions that caused their death” according to the government release.

“My entire team and I send our deep condolences to the family of this individual. Out of respect for this person and their family, we will not be releasing any additional information during this period of grieving,” said Hanley, in a statement.

No other details have been provided. COVID-19 cases are logged when a person who normally resides in the territory is infected. The government did not confirm whether the infection and death took place in the territory or Outside.

A COVID-19 press conference with Hanley is scheduled for the morning of April 28.

The Yukon recorded its first COVID-related death last October.

(Haley Ritchie)

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley gives a COVID-19 update during a press conference in Whitehorse on May 26. (Alistair Maitland Photography file)
Most Read