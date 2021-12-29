Yukon records 27 COVID-19 cases since Christmas Eve

Acting chief medical officer of health Catherine Elliott. (Yukon News file)

Acting chief medical officer of health Catherine Elliott. (Yukon News file)

The Yukon recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases from Dec. 24 to 29.

The total active case count is now at 49.

Whitehorse’s COVID-19 testing site was closed on Dec. 25 but held regular hours for the rest of the holidays. It will be closed again on Jan. 1.

Dawson City has nine active cases and Haines Junction has two. Mayo, Old Crow, Tagish, Teslin and Watson Lake each have one active case.

There are 27 active cases in Whitehorse.

There are 102 tests pending result.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

Previous story
Nunavut extends lockdown as COVID-19 infections surge
Next story
World junior hockey championship cancelled

Just Posted

Acting chief medical officer of health Catherine Elliott. (Yukon News file)
Yukon records 27 COVID-19 cases since Christmas Eve

A chart from a study released by the City of Whitehorse showing potential housing needs to 2040. (City of Whitehorse)
Looking ahead to future development

Public Service Commission Minister John Streicker speaks to media at the legislature on Oct. 25. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Pelly Crossing, Teslin and Tagish lose emergency responders to mandate

Muskox calf Trebek with mom Charlotte. (Photo by Katie Cotterill, courtesy Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium)
Privacy commissioner calls for release of muskox location data