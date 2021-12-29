Yukon records 27 COVID-19 cases since Christmas Eve

The Yukon recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases from Dec. 24 to 29.

The total active case count is now at 49.

Whitehorse’s COVID-19 testing site was closed on Dec. 25 but held regular hours for the rest of the holidays. It will be closed again on Jan. 1.

Dawson City has nine active cases and Haines Junction has two. Mayo, Old Crow, Tagish, Teslin and Watson Lake each have one active case.

There are 27 active cases in Whitehorse.

There are 102 tests pending result.

