Yukon RCMP say missing man may have been cycling to Dawson City

The Dawson City RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a German citizen who may have been travelling through Alaska or Central Yukon on a bicycle.

In a notice released Nov. 29, the Dawson City RCMP published a description of Soydan Karasinan, the missing man.

Karasinan is 49-years-old and described as Caucasian, 5’8” with short black-grey hair.

No date when he might have been seen last was provided but police say he may have been travelling through Alaska with the intention of riding his bicycle to Dawson City before returning to Alaska.

Police believe Karasinan may speak more than one language.

Anyone with information about Karasinan is asked to contact Dawson City RCMP at 867-993-2677.

