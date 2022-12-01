Yukon RCMP say missing man may have been cycling to Dawson City

Soydan Karasinan, a German citizen, may have been travelling through Alaska the route to Dawson.

The Dawson City RCMP is seeking German citizen Soydan Karasinan who may have gone missing while riding his bicycle through either Alaska or the central Yukon. (RCMP Image)

The Dawson City RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a German citizen who may have been travelling through Alaska or Central Yukon on a bicycle.

In a notice released Nov. 29, the Dawson City RCMP published a description of Soydan Karasinan, the missing man.

Karasinan is 49-years-old and described as Caucasian, 5’8” with short black-grey hair.

No date when he might have been seen last was provided but police say he may have been travelling through Alaska with the intention of riding his bicycle to Dawson City before returning to Alaska.

Police believe Karasinan may speak more than one language.

Anyone with information about Karasinan is asked to contact Dawson City RCMP at 867-993-2677.

(Jim Elliot)

RCMP

Previous story
Yukon man sues for $3M over treatment in jail, secure hospital unit

Just Posted

The interior of a Whitehorse courtroom. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News file)
Yukon man sues for $3M over treatment in jail, secure hospital unit

Premier Sandy Silver snaps back at the official opposition on his last day as premier in the Yukon Legislative Assembly on Nov. 24. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Fall sitting wraps with questions outstanding on premiership, NDP-Liberal deal

The second public hearing on the proposed next Official Community Plan was held at council’s Nov. 28 meeting. (Screen shot/City of Whitehorse)
Stevens area dominates public hearing discussion

nov 30 2022
WYATT’S WORLD