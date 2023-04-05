Yukon RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault allegation

Trial in August will deal with excessive force allegation against RCMP constable Charles Conway

An RCMP constable with the Carcross RCMP who faces an assault charge for on-the-job conduct has plead not guilty and a trial is scheduled.

Charles Conway entered the not guilty plea in a Whitehorse courtroom on March 30. The court docket from that day shows a trial set for Aug. 28.

On Sept. 6, 2022, the Yukon RCMP made public the charge against Conway, that had been filed four days earlier. The charge stems from an allegation that Conway used excessive force when lodging a prisoner at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre’s arrest processing unit in January 2022.

The RCMP statement on the matter notes that the allegations were immediately investigated. The Northwest Territories RCMP conducted the investigation and the British Columbia Public Prosecution Service of Canada office reviewed it to consider appropriate charges.

The September RCMP statement said Conway had been assigned to administrative duties but that his duty status was under continual review.

