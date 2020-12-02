Submitted/Yukon News file Yukon RCMP’s Historical Case Unit is seeking information related to the unsolved homicide of Allan Donald Waugh, 69, who was found deceased in his house on May 30, 2014.

Yukon RCMP investigating unsolved Allan Waugh homicide

Yukon RCMP’s Historical Case Unit is seeking information related to an unsolved homicide.

Allan Donald Waugh, 69, was found deceased in his house on May 30, 2014. A police investigation determined that Waugh was murdered by someone who entered his home that night.

“Someone knows something about what happened and who killed Allan on that fateful night over six years ago,” says an RCMP release issued on Tuesday.

“Allan’s death has been extremely hard on his family and community, and his children have had to go through the past six years without knowing what happened to their father.”

Police are asking that anyone with knowledge about Waugh’s death come forward.

“Allan’s family deserves closure after all this time,” the press release says.

RCMP describe Waugh as a talented welder who loved to garden, hunt, fish, ride his bike and spend time on the land.

He and his wife of over 40 years, Lin Waugh, were parents to five children. He was living in the McIntyre subdivision at the time of his death.

“Allan has not been forgetten and police are continuing their investigation into his death,” RCMP said on Tuesday.

The Yukon’s Historical Case Unit was established in 2018 with the hiring of three new officers to investigate unsolved homicides and missing persons cases.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

