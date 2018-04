The man died in downtown Dawson in the “early hours” of April 30, according to a press release.

Yukon RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Dawson City (submitted photo/Aaron Woroniuk)

Yukon RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man in downtown Dawson City.

According to a press release, the death occurred in the “early hours” of April 30.

Dawson City RCMP is leading the investigation with assistance from the Major Crimes Unit, the Forensic Identification Section and the Yukon Coroner’s Service.

No further details were immediately available.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com