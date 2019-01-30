Yukon RCMP investigating a presumed drowning at Drury Lake near Faro

Yukon RCMP say a 36-year-old Alberta man is presumed to have drowned after falling through the ice near Faro shortly after midnight on Jan. 29.

According to a police press release, three men had been out snowmobiling on Drury Lake just after nightfall on Jan. 28. The lake is approximately 60 kilometres west of Faro.

Police say two of the three men and their snowmobiles fell through the ice. One man was able to make it out but the other was seen going under water. He did not resurface.

The others went to a residence in Drury Creek and called police.

“Due to the remote location of the incident, poor visibility due to darkness, and unstable ice conditions, it was determined that the search would begin the following morning,” the release says.

Around 11 a.m., aerial and in-water searches of the area were conducted, however the body of the missing man was not located.

Police say searches will continue this week.

The B.C. RCMP underwater recovery team is being brought in to help.

Police are not releasing the missing man’s identity.

“Please exercise extreme caution when travelling on or near Yukon waterways. Not all waterways are frozen. Please avoid travelling after dark or in low visibility conditions; check ice thickness and remain close to the shoreline,” the RCMP warns in the press release.

“Also make sure you have all the appropriate winter survival gear with you, including fire-starting materials, and a communication device – which should be kept on you at all times.”

