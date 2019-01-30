Yukon RCMP investigating a presumed drowning at Drury Lake near Faro

Yukon RCMP say a 36-year-old Alberta man is presumed to have drowned after falling through the ice near Faro shortly after midnight on Jan. 29.

According to a police press release, three men had been out snowmobiling on Drury Lake just after nightfall on Jan. 28. The lake is approximately 60 kilometres west of Faro.

Police say two of the three men and their snowmobiles fell through the ice. One man was able to make it out but the other was seen going under water. He did not resurface.

The others went to a residence in Drury Creek and called police.

“Due to the remote location of the incident, poor visibility due to darkness, and unstable ice conditions, it was determined that the search would begin the following morning,” the release says.

Around 11 a.m., aerial and in-water searches of the area were conducted, however the body of the missing man was not located.

Police say searches will continue this week.

The B.C. RCMP underwater recovery team is being brought in to help.

Police are not releasing the missing man’s identity.

“Please exercise extreme caution when travelling on or near Yukon waterways. Not all waterways are frozen. Please avoid travelling after dark or in low visibility conditions; check ice thickness and remain close to the shoreline,” the RCMP warns in the press release.

“Also make sure you have all the appropriate winter survival gear with you, including fire-starting materials, and a communication device – which should be kept on you at all times.”

Contact Ashley Joannou at ashleyj@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Future of YG funding for Many Rivers remains unclear
Next story
Some clients are in the dark about YG’s plans for the shelter it’s taking over this week

Just Posted

Yukon RCMP investigating a presumed drowning at Drury Lake near Faro

Yukon RCMP say a 36-year-old Alberta man is presumed to have drowned… Continue reading

Michelle Phillips returns to the Yukon Quest after nearly a decade of running the Iditarod

“Once I’d helped him with the Yukon Quest one year, I decided to try my own race.”

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Some clients are in the dark about YG’s plans for the shelter it’s taking over this week

‘If the Yukon government needs to hear about something that needs to be done here, it would be care’

Future of YG funding for Many Rivers remains unclear

Although employees are set to return back to work after an 11-week… Continue reading

Subzero 17U girls volleyball team picks up bronze at early season tournament

“Our goal was (to take) each game at a time”

Lights Out tournament lights up the basketball courts in Whitehorse

In the largest tournament to date, the Terminators and the Billy Goats were victorious

Editorial: The ice bridge might never cometh

Dawsonites and the government need to start coming up with contingency plans

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser earns a pair of top 30 finishes at IBU Cup event in Germany

Moser finished 29th in the 7.5-km sprint and 26th in the 10-km pursuit

Weather cooperates for Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships

After being postponed a week, temperatures improved enough to allow racing on Jan. 19

Yukon cross-country skiers compete at World Cup and Canadian World Championship Trials

Dahria Beatty raced in Estonia while Graham Nishikawa skied in Quebec

Driving with Jens: Improving your driving in the new year

Make a resolution to never drive distracted

Yukonomist: A million bucks of weed

Pot sales lag behind beer and wine, but lead vodka and whiskey

Most Read