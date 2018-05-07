Police investigate the site of a suspicious death in Dawson City on April 30. RCMP the man’s death is being treated as a homicide. (Cathie Archbould/Yukon News file)

Yukon RCMP identify victim in Dawson City homicide

Kevin McGowan, 41, was killed in Dawson City April 30. His death was previous classified as suspicious

Yukon RCMP say that the “suspicious death” that occurred in downtown Dawson City last week is now being investigated as a homicide.

In a press release May 7, police also identified the victim as 41-year-old Kevin Edward McGowan of British Columbia.

McGowan’s death occurred in the “early hours” of April 30 in downtown Dawson. An autopsy performed in Vancouver on May 4 confirmed that his death was the result of a homicide.

The Yukon RCMP Major Crimes Unit is now leading the investigation.

Police have not released any information on suspects. Anyone with information related to McGowan’s death is asked to contact investigators at (867) 993-2677.

Posts on social media show that a prayer circle was held at Dawson’s Dänojà Zho Cultural Centre on May 3 in McGowan’s memory. A memorial also appears to have been set up for McGowan downtown.

This is the territory’s second homicide of 2018. In February, 25-year-old Chelsey Tegan Bien was killed at an apartment building in Whitehorse. Lynzee Harriott Silverfox was charged with second-degree murder in relation to Bien’s death.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

