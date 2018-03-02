Yukon RCMP identify Riverdale homicide victim

Chelsey Tegan Bien, 25, died Feb. 26

The Yukon RCMP has identified the victim of a homicide at a building in Riverdale Feb. 26 as 25-year-old Chelsey Tegan Bien, a citizen of Kwanlin Dün First Nation.

Police were called to an apartment on Lewes Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 26 after reports of a woman who had been assaulted. Whitehorse RCMP and Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and found Bien, who died from her injuries.

An autopsy conducted in Vancouver Feb. 27 confirmed her death as a homicide.

The Yukon Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

No arrests have been made, and Whitehorse RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact them at 867-667-5555.

