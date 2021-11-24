Yukon RCMP Historical Case Unit renews search for man missing five years

Missing man was last seen in September of 2016

The search for information about the 2016 disappearance of James Kunuk from Whitehorse is being renewed by the Yukon RCMP’s Historical Case Unit. (Submitted)

The search is being renewed for a man last seen just over five years ago in Whitehorse.

The Yukon RCMP’s Historical Case Unit is now in charge of looking for clues that may answer the fall 2016 disappearance of James Kunuk.

Kunuk was 34 years old when he was last seen. According to a police description he stands 5’10” tall and weighs just over 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Cst. Michael Simpson, one of the Historical Case Unit investigators, said many angles were investigated following Kunuk’s disappearance. A break in the case will probably depend on someone coming forward with new information. Now that over five years have passed since Kunuk was last seen he said tips from the public are especially important in finding out what happened to the missing man.

Simpson said Sept. 21, 2016, was the last time Kunuk was seen. His landlord reported him missing in December of that year, starting the search. There were some possible sightings of Kunuk after Sept. 21 but none were confirmed.

Simpson noted when Kunuk left the residence, which he had recently moved into, he left his wallet behind.

Kunuk has family in the Inuvik area and had also spent time living in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia. Simpson said Kunuk had also lived in Whitehorse on and off before the short stint in the Yukon capital that preceded his disappearance.

Simpson described Kunuk’s family as tight-knit and in support of the renewed investigation that may provide answers.

Historical Case Unit Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding Mr. Kunuk’s disappearance, to contact them via telephone (867-667-5500) or email.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

missing person