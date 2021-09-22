Yukon RCMP give winter driving tips to safely navigate icy and snowy roads

‘It’s once again time to shift into winter driving,’ says Inspector Rob Nason of the Yukon RCMP

City crews clear mounds of snow from a residential area in Copper Ridge in Whitehorse in 2021. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

RCMP tells Yukoners to prepare for winter driving

Warmer temperatures are soon to be behind us as “we’ve all noticed that mornings are darker and colder and pumpkin spice everything has returned to stores,” said an RCMP press release on Sept. 20.

Weather forecasts show snow heading to the territory with the morning of Sept. 22 marking the first snowfall of the season.

“It is official, the warm summer roads are behind us, and it is once again time to shift into winter driving,” said the press release.

Inspector Rob Nason, District Officer of the Yukon RCMP, said road conditions can be extremely unpredictable at this time of year.

Getting your vehicle winter-ready now means safer and less stressful driving when the snow and ice arrive.

The RCMP is giving Yukoners some tips. Those tips include:

• making sure all four tires are winter rated and in good condition;

• pack an emergency kit for your vehicle with items like non-perishable food, snowbrush, flashlight, flares and shovel, to name a few;

• Turn on your headlights and be seen;

• Ensure your vehicle has an ample amount of antifreeze and windshield wiper fluid;

• Drive to the conditions; and

• Plan your route and let someone know.

When the mercury in the thermometer drop and road conditions change, it’s “important to adjust your driving.”

Slow down, stay alert and keep your distance from the vehicle ahead of you, said the release.

For more safe driving tips, the RCMP encourages people to visit the Canadian Safety Council’s website.

The Environment Canada website noted a 60 per cent chance of flurries for Whitehorse on Sept. 22 as well as many other parts of the territory with rthe forecast being proven correct as many Yukoners woke up to flurries in the morning.

(John Tonin)

