Yukon population grew by almost 600 in one year: report

September 2022 estimate has territory’s population at 44,160

A quarterly report on the Yukon’s population shows that the territory grew by just under 600 residents between September 2022 and the previous year.

The recently released statistic sets the estimated population of the Yukon at 44,160.

This reflects an estimated increase of 593 residents, representing a 1.4 per cent increase over the September 2021 population estimate of 43,567.

The report states that the population growth over the last year is part of an ongoing trend seen each quarter since 2015.

International migration increased the Yukon’s population by 260 between July and September 2022.

Over that same period, a net loss of 102 residents to inter-provincial migration was observed. The report states that 312 people came to the Yukon from elsewhere in Canada and 414 people moved out to other provinces or territories.

Also included in the report is a 10-year breakdown of the territory’s population by age group and sex. The increase of the female population slightly outpaced the increase of the male population — 21.8 per cent compared to 20.7 per cent — over the past 10 years.

The next update to the territory’s population is planned for April.

