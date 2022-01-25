Yukon police dog locates missing four-year-old

Child who had wandered away while playing outside was found just over an hour after going missing.

The Whitehorse RCMP quickly located a four-year-old boy who had gone missing after wandering away from his family while playing outside near Whistlebend.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Jan. 23, the child was reported missing and police began the search. Yukon Search and Rescue and a chopper from Horizon Helicopter were also called in.

By 2:23 p.m., the child had been located by Duke the police dog and his handler Cpl. Cam Long.

“Missing children files are the absolute top priority for police. It was so helpful to have concerned neighbours checking their yards and parking spots and sharing this news on social media,” said Whitehorse RCMP detachment commander, inspector Lindsay Ellis.

“I know that a lot of people wanted to immediately join the search in the neighbourhood, but allowing the Police Dog Services to efficiently complete their initial track and preserving the area for YSAR search teams meant that we were able to follow best practices for missing person investigations and locate this child.”

Police expressed appreciation for the immediate and enthusiastic response that the community showed when information about the missing child went out. They also appreciated cooperation from drivers who stopped at check stops in the Whistlebend area, police provided them with information about the missing child.

The child was located before police had time to issue a news release to the public.

(Jim Elliot)

