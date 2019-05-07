Yukon Party had highest revenue in 2018, says Elections Yukon report

The official Opposition made about $18,000 more than the Liberals last year

Legislative assembly on Nov. 22. The Yukon Party earned the most revenue out of the territory’s four registered political parties in 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Yukon Party earned the most revenue out of the territory’s four registered political parties in 2018, according to a newly-released report by Elections Yukon, accounting for about 45 per cent of the total annual revenues across all parties.

The official Opposition raked in a total of $69,039.95 last year, easily surpassing the Yukon Liberal Party, which made $51,020.34, the Yukon NDP, which made $30,683.17, and the Yukon Green Party, which made $1,700.

All together, the parties made $152,443.46.

The report, which is produced annually and based on revenue returns political parties are required to file with the chief electoral officer, breaks down revenue sources into three categories — cash donations, in-kind donations and “all other revenue.”

Anyone donating more than $250 to any given party, either in cash or in-kind, named in an index.

The Yukon Party received the most cash donations and “other revenue,” making $36,573.45 and $26,396.50, respectively. The party’s top donors include Gordon Steele, who chipped in $2,300, interim leader Stacey Hassard, who gave $1,950, MLA Wade Istchenko, who contributed $1,900, and Pelly Construction Ltd., which gave $1,700.

Meanwhile, the Yukon Liberals received the most in in-kind donations, earning $7,020 worth, while also receiving $22,735.34 in cash and $21,265 in “other revenue.”

The Liberals’ top donors were deputy premier Ranj Pillai, who gave $3,000 in cash and another $700 in the form of a dinner catered by the Wandering Bison, premier Sandy Silver, who gave $2,000, Emma Barr, who gave $1,200 worth of artwork for a silent auction, and MLA Paolo Gallina, who gave $1,081.64.

Both the Yukon Party and the Liberals received $1,000 from TD Bank.

Meanwhile, the Yukon NDP led the pack when it came to the number of people who contributed to the party in 2018, wracking up a total of 129 monetary contributors compared to the Yukon Party’s 126, the Liberals’ 80 and the Green Party’s two.

The Yukon NDP received $29,710.53 in monetary contributions, $143 in-kind and $829.64 in “other revenue,” with the largest donations coming from Skeeter Wright, who gave $1,454.84, soon-to-be party leader Kate White, who pitched in $1,289.84, and outgoing leader Liz Hanson, who gave $1,275.

Finally, the Yukon Green Party made $1,600 from monetary donations and an additional $100 from “other revenue.” The party’s two donors were Mike Ivens, who gave $1,300, and Irene Brekke, who gave $300.

Elections Yukon’s full report is available online at electionsyk.ca

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com