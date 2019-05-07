Legislative assembly on Nov. 22. The Yukon Party earned the most revenue out of the territory’s four registered political parties in 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Yukon Party had highest revenue in 2018, says Elections Yukon report

The official Opposition made about $18,000 more than the Liberals last year

The Yukon Party earned the most revenue out of the territory’s four registered political parties in 2018, according to a newly-released report by Elections Yukon, accounting for about 45 per cent of the total annual revenues across all parties.

The official Opposition raked in a total of $69,039.95 last year, easily surpassing the Yukon Liberal Party, which made $51,020.34, the Yukon NDP, which made $30,683.17, and the Yukon Green Party, which made $1,700.

All together, the parties made $152,443.46.

The report, which is produced annually and based on revenue returns political parties are required to file with the chief electoral officer, breaks down revenue sources into three categories — cash donations, in-kind donations and “all other revenue.”

Anyone donating more than $250 to any given party, either in cash or in-kind, named in an index.

The Yukon Party received the most cash donations and “other revenue,” making $36,573.45 and $26,396.50, respectively. The party’s top donors include Gordon Steele, who chipped in $2,300, interim leader Stacey Hassard, who gave $1,950, MLA Wade Istchenko, who contributed $1,900, and Pelly Construction Ltd., which gave $1,700.

Meanwhile, the Yukon Liberals received the most in in-kind donations, earning $7,020 worth, while also receiving $22,735.34 in cash and $21,265 in “other revenue.”

The Liberals’ top donors were deputy premier Ranj Pillai, who gave $3,000 in cash and another $700 in the form of a dinner catered by the Wandering Bison, premier Sandy Silver, who gave $2,000, Emma Barr, who gave $1,200 worth of artwork for a silent auction, and MLA Paolo Gallina, who gave $1,081.64.

Both the Yukon Party and the Liberals received $1,000 from TD Bank.

Meanwhile, the Yukon NDP led the pack when it came to the number of people who contributed to the party in 2018, wracking up a total of 129 monetary contributors compared to the Yukon Party’s 126, the Liberals’ 80 and the Green Party’s two.

The Yukon NDP received $29,710.53 in monetary contributions, $143 in-kind and $829.64 in “other revenue,” with the largest donations coming from Skeeter Wright, who gave $1,454.84, soon-to-be party leader Kate White, who pitched in $1,289.84, and outgoing leader Liz Hanson, who gave $1,275.

Finally, the Yukon Green Party made $1,600 from monetary donations and an additional $100 from “other revenue.” The party’s two donors were Mike Ivens, who gave $1,300, and Irene Brekke, who gave $300.

Elections Yukon’s full report is available online at electionsyk.ca

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
‘I don’t think there was ever a commitment to co-governance’: deputy premier on electoral reform pushback

Just Posted

Yukon Party had highest revenue in 2018, says Elections Yukon report

The official Opposition made about $18,000 more than the Liberals last year

Fossils and tin cans and horns, oh my: Yukoners suss out if there’s history hidden in their attics

Yukoners got a chance to have their artifacts examined by the pros

‘I don’t think there was ever a commitment to co-governance’: deputy premier on electoral reform pushback

The NDP recently sent a letter to Premier Sandy Silver outlining continued concerns

Yukon set to have more charging stations for electric vehicles

The new stations will charge vehicles in about 30 minutes

Minister defends decision not to fund trolley

The service was highly subsidized, Mostyn says

Whitehorse city news, briefly

Here are some of the issues put to Whitehorse city council at its April 29 meeting.

Northern Fiddlestorm forecast for Yukon Arts Centre

More than 80 fiddlers will be on stage for year-end performance

Tagish mom turns to GoFundMe for support during cancer treatment

Stephenie Worth, 40, was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February typically found in older people

Canada finishes fourth as host Sweden wins 2019 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship

Cozens tied for eighth in tournament scoring with four goals and five assists in seven games

Last week’s power outage accidentally caused during upgrade work, Yukon Energy says

The power outage affected more than 12,000 customers in Whitehorse and the Southern Lakes.

Yukonomist: Putin’s Arctic play

You probably missed President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the Arctic Forum last month.

Yukon curlers win gold at Pacific International Cup

Team Dorosz finished with just one loss en route winning the women’s championship

Most Read