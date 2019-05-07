Yukon Party had highest revenue in 2018, says Elections Yukon report

The Yukon Party earned the most revenue out of the territory’s four registered political parties in 2018, according to a newly-released report by Elections Yukon, accounting for about 45 per cent of the total annual revenues across all parties.
The official Opposition raked in a total of $69,039.95 last year, easily surpassing the Yukon Liberal Party, which made $51,020.34, the Yukon NDP, which made $30,683.17, and the Yukon Green Party, which made $1,700.
All together, the parties made $152,443.46.
The report, which is produced annually and based on revenue returns political parties are required to file with the chief electoral officer, breaks down revenue sources into three categories — cash donations, in-kind donations and “all other revenue.”
Anyone donating more than $250 to any given party, either in cash or in-kind, named in an index.
The Yukon Party received the most cash donations and “other revenue,” making $36,573.45 and $26,396.50, respectively. The party’s top donors include Gordon Steele, who chipped in $2,300, interim leader Stacey Hassard, who gave $1,950, MLA Wade Istchenko, who contributed $1,900, and Pelly Construction Ltd., which gave $1,700.
Meanwhile, the Yukon Liberals received the most in in-kind donations, earning $7,020 worth, while also receiving $22,735.34 in cash and $21,265 in “other revenue.”
The Liberals’ top donors were deputy premier Ranj Pillai, who gave $3,000 in cash and another $700 in the form of a dinner catered by the Wandering Bison, premier Sandy Silver, who gave $2,000, Emma Barr, who gave $1,200 worth of artwork for a silent auction, and MLA Paolo Gallina, who gave $1,081.64.
Both the Yukon Party and the Liberals received $1,000 from TD Bank.
Meanwhile, the Yukon NDP led the pack when it came to the number of people who contributed to the party in 2018, wracking up a total of 129 monetary contributors compared to the Yukon Party’s 126, the Liberals’ 80 and the Green Party’s two.
The Yukon NDP received $29,710.53 in monetary contributions, $143 in-kind and $829.64 in “other revenue,” with the largest donations coming from Skeeter Wright, who gave $1,454.84, soon-to-be party leader Kate White, who pitched in $1,289.84, and outgoing leader Liz Hanson, who gave $1,275.
Finally, the Yukon Green Party made $1,600 from monetary donations and an additional $100 from “other revenue.” The party’s two donors were Mike Ivens, who gave $1,300, and Irene Brekke, who gave $300.
Elections Yukon’s full report is available online at electionsyk.ca
