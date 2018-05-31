A resolution brought by the City of Whitehorse to the annual general meeting for the Association of Yukon Communities, could see changes such as increased fines made to the Motor Vehicles Act. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)

Yukon municipalities push for changes to traffic laws

Speeding a problem in all communities, Streicker says

A resolution brought by the City of Whitehorse could see changes made to the Motor Vehicles Act.

The city brought the resolution to the annual general meeting for the Association of Yukon Communities, held in Dawson City from May 10 to 13.

Mayor Dan Curtis had previously told the News the city introduced the resolution as a response to resident concerns over speeding and unsafe driving conditions across Whitehorse.

Community Services Minister John Streicker, told the News May 23 he wasn’t surprised to see the resolution. He said that, in speaking with communities, he knows traffic and speeding have been ongoing concerns.

Whitehorse Coun. Samson Hartland said that when the issue came up at the AGM, it sparked more conversation than any other resolution.

“Some of the discussion following that was actually quite supportive,” said Hartland. “It sounded like there was actually very much a synergy among the communities when it comes to this.”

Hartland said the communities experience different traffic problems than Whitehorse does.

“The volume of traffic is different in communities,” said Streicker. But they’ve all talked to him about speed concerns, especially near schools. “There may be a difference in terms of scale, but the problems are the same.”

The Yukon government has already increased fines for speeding and distracted driving, nearly doubling the penalty in some cases. Driving less than 15 km/h over the limit now carries a $50 penalty, up from $25, and driving more than 50 km/h over the limit carries a $200 penalty, up from $150.

Since the AGM, Streicker said Highways and Public Works Minister Richard Mostyn has announced the Motor Vehicle Act and the Summary Convictions Act will be opened up for review.

Streicker said he doesn’t know what the timeline looks like on making and enacting changes, but said nothing will happen until after the fall sitting in October.

Contact Amy Kenny at amy.kenny@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Darryl Sheepway to appeal second-degree murder conviction

Just Posted

Nice to meat you, General Sow

Smoke and Sow gets ready to serve up smoked brisket and other slow-cooked delights

UPDATED: Yukon RCMP lay charges in Wendy Carlick, Sarah MacIntosh murders

Everett Chief, 44, has been charged with fist and second-degree murder in the women’s 2017 deaths

Changes proposed for Whitehorse cab companies

New rules include madatory training for drivers, hardwired cameras

Darryl Sheepway to appeal second-degree murder conviction

Sheepway is seeking a new jury trial

WYATT’S WORLD

WYATT’S WORLD… Continue reading

10 delightful Indigenous experiences in South Okanagan

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Yukon College puts computer technician certificate program on hold

The one-year, fully-online certificate program has seen declining enrolment numbers for years

Yukon municipalities push for changes to traffic laws

Speeding a problem in all communities, Streicker says

Yukon bowlers win handful of medals at Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships

‘They came back and the other athletes had something to cheer about’

Woman sues Takhini Mobile Home Park after alleged fall on icy roadway

Betty Kociuk claims she broke her shoulder and wrist after slipping on an icy roadway

Five medals for five Whitehorse grapplers at Alberta Provincial Open Championship

Elite Martial Arts Academy athletes win gold medal, silver medal and three bronze medals

Appeal court orders new trial in Yukon Energy Corp., contractor lawsuits

The B.C.-Yukon Court of Appeal found the trial judge erred in invoking an irrelevant legal principle

WCC inspection report now in the hands of Yukon government

Inspector David Loukidelis and the Yukon government confirmed the report was submitted May 15

Most Read