Yukon MLAs follow public health advice

Despite a number of politicians across the country being busted for holiday trips to exotic locations during a pandemic, Yukon political parties said their members stayed close to home.

All three parties confirmed Jan. 4 that their members did not leave the territory during the holiday period following the last legislative sitting.

Spokesperson Matthew Cameron said all 11 MLAs from the Liberal Party stayed in the territory over the holidays.

Similarly, Yukon Party spokesperson Tim Kucharuk said all six opposition MLAs stayed in the territory in addition to staff and party leader Currie Dixon. The NDP also confirmed that MLAs Kate White and Liz Hanson remained in the Yukon.

Ahead of the holidays, Yukoners were given instructions to carefully quarantine in cases of Outside visitors and avoid non-essential travel outside of the territory.

A number of elected officials posted local holiday highlights to their social media pages.

Community Services Minister John Streicker posted a photo with his “Charlie Brown Tree” on Christmas Eve while Dixon posted a holiday message to his Facebook followers, along with photos of his family on a sleigh ride. NDP leader Kate White posted a video of a fat biking triumph and an elaborate gingerbread RV.

Premier Sandy Silver, Streiker and Health Minister Pauline Frost were all photographed on Dec. 28 when the initial shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrived at the Whitehorse airport.

“Thanks to the impressive effort by the very dedicated folks on the vaccine team,” wrote Frost.

The fall legislature sitting ended on Dec. 22, 2020, and won’t resume until the spring.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

