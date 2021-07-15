Yukon logs six new cases for July 14

There are now 81 active cases

The Yukon logged six new cases of COVID-19 on July 14.

The territory has an active case count of 81 with recoveries.

Of the six new cases, five cases are in Whitehorse and one is in a rural community.

At his weekly update on July 14, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley noted that case counts are starting to decline, and a relaxation of restrictions could occur as early as August.

The Yukon recorded four new cases on July 13 and 19 new cases over the preceding weekend from July 9 to 12.

Daycares will return to full capacity on July 19.

Getting tested

Yukoners are still asked to assume that the virus is widespread, and anyone with mild symptoms should get tested.

People who are vaccinated may rarely acquire COVID-19 and should not consider themselves exempt from testing with symptoms.

A test can be booked online or via phone at 867-393-3083.

Drive-up testing is available from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily at 49A Waterfront Place.

(Gabrielle Plonka)

