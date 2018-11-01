Yukon Housing Corporation offers additional funding for families in need of housing

YHC has another $200,000 for rent supplements

About eight Yukon families will have a place to live thanks to a $200,000 funding increase to the Yukon Housing Corporation’s (YHC) rent supplement program.

The program currently consists of a $1.4 million rent subsidy that assists more than 100 Yukon families by subsidizing those who are eligible for social housing but can find private market rental housing with landlords willing to participate.

Eva Wieckowski, director of client relations at YHC, said the additional funding will be immediately available. She said YHC has a waitlist it will look to in allocating the funding.

That waitlist currently includes 283 individuals, 239 of which are in Whitehorse (the rest are in the communities). Half the $200,000 increase will go to house people on that list.

Wieckowski said the other half will go to support Yukoners who are currently homeless, as identified in the by-name list complied by the Safe at Home Community Based Plan to End and Prevent Homelessness.

Safe at Home is a partnership between the Yukon government, Kwanlin Dün First Nation, Ta’an Kwächän Council, the City of Whitehorse, and the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition.

Sarah Murray, a spokesperson with the YHC, said the decision was made to funnel this funding toward the rent supplement program rather than other YHC programs because it was a fast, efficient way to get people into homes immediately.

“This is immediate,” said Wieckowski. She said it’s a matter of people finding market housing, with landlords who are interested in being part of the program, and being approved by YHC for the program.

In addition to getting residents into houses right away, Wieckowski said the program is also of benefit to landlords, because it guarantees them rent.

Wieckowski also said that even though there are currently many people on the YHC’s waitlist, she would encourage those who might be eligible for the program to apply, as the list is prioritized according to need rather than first-come, first-served.

The additional funding should see selected families through to 2020.

Murray said the Yukon government and the Government of Canada are currently co-developing a new Canada Housing Benefit program, which is expected to launch in 2020.

While she couldn’t provide details on what that would look like, she said it will be a rent supplement program as well.

Its development won’t eliminate the YHC’s current supplement program, but may change the way it’s delivered, Murray said.

Contact Amy Kenny at amy.kenny@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Letter calling for ‘emergency debate’ about climate change delivered to MP Bagnell

Just Posted

Motown modern

Local musician Paris Pick says her new record borrows from funk and soul

Yukon Housing Corporation offers additional funding for families in need of housing

YHC has another $200,000 for rent supplements

Scientists studying ancient bison horns hope to unlock ice-age mysteries

A team from Alaska recently worked on the Yukon’s collection of steppe bison horn sheaths

Letter calling for ‘emergency debate’ about climate change delivered to MP Bagnell

The action was part of a national 350.org initiative

Yukon Rivermen open season with gauntlet of games

“Getting up to speed on game intensity, the only way to do that is to have games.”

Yukonomist: Zero day for the Yukon’s rainy day fund

The truth is that our government has joined most provinces and states in having a net debt position

Commentary: Together we can make a difference when it comes to poverty and homelessness

“I paid attention to the people who treated me like a human being”

Liao wins bronze at Huntsman World Senior Games

“Luckily we had good weather this summer so I played lots, I practiced lots — that’s a good thing.”

Letter: The death of the obituary column

Letter

Letter: I can no longer stand by and watch us fail regarding climate change

Letter

Letter: I came in last but I didn’t lose

Letter

Commentary: The Peel deserves 80 per cent permanent protection

CPAWS Yukon in asking for 80 per cent of the land to be given permanent protected

Driving with Jens: Preparing yourself and your vehicle for winter driving

Getting yourself and your vehicle ready for what’s coming

Most Read