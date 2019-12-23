Yukon government releases 55 lots in Whistle Bend

Colin McDowell, the director of land management for the Yukon government, pulls lottery tickets at random during a Whistle Bend property lottery in Whitehorse on Sept. 9. Another 55 single-family residential lots are being released in Whistle Bend with a lottery draw scheduled for Jan. 27. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Another 55 single-family residential lots are being put up for sale in Whistle Bend with a lottery draw scheduled for Jan. 27.

The Yukon government released the lottery documents Dec. 18 with potential buyers given until Jan. 23 at 4:30 p.m. to apply for a lot.

Lottery packages show the properties are all on Keno Way and part of Phase 4 of the neighbourhood. The properties range from 483 to 894 square metres with prices at $30,911 for the smallest properties and up to $57,215 for the largest.

In a statement, the Yukon government said the release of the lots will allow new owners to plan and work on getting development applications approved over the winter so work on the properties can begin in the 2020 building season.

Construction of the area is not yet complete due to “the early snowfall and cold weather,” it was noted. That will mean some conditions attached to the sale in order to allow the construction work to be done next year.

Those conditions will include restricted access during the lottery, no access for about two weeks in the spring while construction work is done, and while lot owners will be able to apply for development permits, they will not be issued until the city accepts the infrastructure work expected in June or July.

“We are pleased to be working with the City of Whitehorse to continue the development of Whistle Bend and address housing pressures in Whitehorse,” Community Services Minister John Streicker said in the statement.

“We know that people are anxious to build new homes and releasing lots now will give buyers time to plan for construction next summer. We look forward to releasing more lots in 2020.”

Another lottery is anticipated early next year for commercial properties on Keno Way and multi-residential lots in Whistle Bend as well as some country residential and rural lots in other parts of the city.

Following that will be a lottery for 60-plus single-family, townhouse and other multi-residential lots for the final part of Phase 4 in Whistle Bend.

Lottery packages for the January draw are available at https://yukon.ca/en/enter-lottery-lots-whistle-bend