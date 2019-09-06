Andrew Hall, president and CEO of Yukon Energy, answers a question regarding new energy projects in the Yukon during a press conference in Whitehorse on Sept. 5. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Yukon gets cash for upgraded transmission line, energy storage system

Both projects are aimed at delivering more reliable energy to Yukoners

Roughly $60 million has been earmarked for two energy projects: an energy storage system and replacement of a portion of the Keno-Stewart transmission line.

Ottawa is providing more than $39.2 million in total, with up to $16.5 million going to the battery project, which is to store excess hydro power during off-peak hours while reducing the reliance on diesel fuel.

“These two projects are critical to Yukon Energy’s ability to build a sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity system that Yukoners need today and the robust energy system that the territory needs to continue its growth in the future,” said Andrew Hall, president and CEO of Yukon Energy at the announcement Sept. 5.

Thirty-one kilometres of the transmission line is being eyed for replacement, between Mayo and McQuesten. It’s being called the “first phase” of work with more to likely follow eventually, Hall said.

The federal government is providing more than $22.7 million to the project; Yukon Energy is contributing $7.8 million; the Yukon government is providing $3.4 million.

The new line will have a higher capacity, Hall said – voltage will be doubled.

“This line is more than 65 years old and has reached end of life,” he said. “We’ve had consultants tell us it’s the worst line they’ve ever seen.”

The project is shovel ready, he said, having been signed off by the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board.

It will be completed in 2020.

Hall said Victoria Gold’s Eagle mine, which is slated to start pouring gold on Sept. 17, will benefit from the project, along with Keno and Mayo residents.

John McConnell, CEO of Victoria Gold, said, “The current line meets our needs, quite comfortably.”

Asked how the new line will help operations then, he said, “It’s not, really. It’s just that that line is worn out and if it fell down tomorrow, we’d have a problem, but increasing the capacity is not for Victoria (Gold), it’s for other industrial developments in the future.”

The new transmission line raises a lot of questions, said Scott Kent, the Yukon Party’s energy critic.

He said it’s a positive for the territory (the Yukon Party pushed for the same thing when it was in power.) But there are issues that need to be clarified, namely whether taxpayers will see their power bills increase now that Yukon Energy is covering a fair amount of the cost and, if so, by how much.

“Is there a utility board hearing that’s required? We need some more clarity from the Liberals on those outstanding questions,” he said.

Yukon Energy’s communications manager said it’s unclear what the impact to ratepayers would be at this time.

“Like all investments we make in Yukon’s electricity system,” said Stephanie Cunha, “we will make an application to the Yukon Utilities Board to include these costs in customer rates when the projects are complete. The YUB (Yukon Utilities Board) will review those costs at that time.

“One thing to note is that as the major user of the new Mayo to McQuesten line, Victoria Gold will pay for the majority of our $7.8 million investment in that line. Right now, according to our Purchase Power Agreement with Victoria Gold, the mine will pay 85 per cent of the fixed costs of the line through a fixed charge.”

The eight-megawatt battery storage unit will be capable of reducing 20,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, Bagnell said.

Hall said it will be the largest device of its ilk in the North, maybe the largest in the country.

“It will serve as flexible and dependable supply of electricity for all Yukoners connected to the grid when demands are high or during emergency,” he said. “It will also help us to prevent outages from happening or responding to outages once they occur.”

Yukon Energy is contributing $8.5 million towards the project.

It will go in the Whitehorse area, though no specific location has been settled on yet.

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon, Philippines sign employment agreement
Next story
Yukon campsite fees could be higher in 2021

Just Posted

Whitehorse’s Seasons clothing store closing after 34 years

The co-owners say it is time to retire

UPDATED Part of the Dempster Highway remains closed thanks to LNG tanker in a ditch

The tanker went off the road into a ditch around kilometre 455

Developer proposes new plan for Copper Ridge property

Developer seeks city’s cash for a new 12-unit housing project

Yukon gets cash for upgraded transmission line, energy storage system

Both projects are aimed at delivering more reliable energy to Yukoners

Yukon campsite fees could be higher in 2021

The move is part of a new draft strategy for territorial parks

Whitehorse council news, briefly

Some of the issues discussed at the Sept. 3 Whitehorse council meeting:

Woman dead, husband injured after truck flips on Alaska Highway

Woman dead, husband injured after truck flips on Alaska Highway An American… Continue reading

SlamFest adds enduro race to Mount Sima biking send off

“The vibe the whole weekend was just smiles all around.”

Should B.C. drivers be warned before heading into cellphone dead zones on rural highways?

Stretch of highway longest without cell service in B.C.

Eikelboom wins Pre-Skagway 10 Miler for fourth straight year

A field of 47 runners participated in this year’s race

Rivermen readying for third season in B.C. tier one zone league

This year’s team will again be a combination of Whitehorse- and Yellowknife-based players

Hot Hound race takes over Caribou Crossing

“It was dry but not too hot for the dogs — it was pretty much perfect”

Yukon Pickleball Association hosts first-ever tournament

“If you’ve ever played racket sports, I highly encourage you to come out and try it”

Most Read