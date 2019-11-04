The Yukon Francophone School Board election is being held at École Émilie-Tremblay in Whitehorse today. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file photo)

Yukon Francophone School Board election being held in Whitehorse today

Six candidates are vying for five available trustee positions

Six candidates are vying for five trustee positions in today’s Yukon Francophone School Board election.

Voting will take place between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at École Émilie-Tremblay in Whitehorse, located at 20 Falcon Dr.

Candidates Jocelyne Isabelle, Véronique Maggiore, Élaine Michaud, Jean-Sébastien Blais, Hugo Bergeron and Vincent Larochelle will be on the ballot.

Four of the six — Isabelle, Michaud, Blais and Larochelle — are current trustees. Gilles Ménard is the only board member to not seek re-election.

Maggiore, from Marsh Lake, is the only candidate not from Whitehorse.

In order to cast a ballot, voters must be Canadian citizens, at least 18 years old, have French Language Rights under section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and have either lived in the Yukon for at least three months or be a parent of a child attending the school.

