Yukon First Nations programs funded to prevent violence against women

The Yukon government is offering $150,000 to projects addressing violence against Indigenous women and girls.

The money will be going to the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, Skookum Jim Friendship Centre, Carcross/Tagish First Nation and Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation.

The money comes by way of the government’s Prevention of Violence against Aboriginal Women Fund. The notice about the funding states the initiatives will create safe spaces and work for healing and cultural integration. The funded projects align with recommendations in the Yukon’s missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls strategy.

The funded projects were chosen by a panel of Indigenous women.

“By working with First Nation governments and community partners, we are better addressing and preventing violence against Indigenous women and girls. These projects will create culturally safe programming across the territory that will work to end violence against Indigenous women and girls and help them feel safer in our communities,” said Jeanie McLean, the Yukon’s minister responsible for the Women and Gender Equity Directorate.

The Champagne and Aishihik First Nations (CAFN) are receiving $50,000 to fund two years of women’s circles for connection in Haines Junction.

“Each evening includes facilitated programming to focus on mind, body, spirit, social and emotional aspects of participants. This includes hands-on skills such as harvesting, healthy cooking, cultural arts and traditional skills. The program provides a place for Indigenous women to come together, share challenges, enjoy the warmth of community, learn and share new skills, build trust and increase communication between the women of the community,” a summary of the program reads.

Another $50,000 is going to the Skookum Jim Friendship Centre for a program called Women of Wisdom. It is another two-year project consisting of bi-monthly sessions as well as an annual trip on the land. Its goal is the creation of violence reduction by creating safe and supportive spaces that will cultivate resiliency and autonomy in the women who participate. Each of the sessions involve education, skill building, teachings from elders, peer support and capacity building.

$25,000 is going to funding the first year of an Auntie’s camp operated by Carcross/Tagish First Nation. Similar to the other projects, the camp will create a space for women to gather and build positive relationships.

“Aunties play a very important cultural role as they are women who are involved in the care, teaching, support and love of the community’s children and youth. The camp will focus on reclaiming cultural activities, the transmission of traditional knowledge, building connections, and revitalizing healing and peacemaking circles for family and community support,” a summary of the project’s goals reads.

Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation’s (VGFN’s) project will create a space where Gwitchin women living in Whitehorse can connect.

“There will be workshops, cultural activities, information about local supports and access to Elders and counsellors. There will be approximately 11 sessions with a focus on a variety of topics including safety, prevention of violence, and local supports,” the funding announcement reads.

The VGFN project is receiving $25,000 to fund one year.

