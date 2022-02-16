Yukon donations to Freedom Convoy protest close to $10k according to leaked data

In total, the document contains 67 donations by Yukon-based postal codes.

A long line of trucks and cars — decorated with flags, anti-mandate signs and the occasional gas canister — paraded from the Yukon Transportation Museum to downtown on Feb. 12. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

Yukoners gave close to $10,000 to the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protest, according to leaked fundraiser data.

The information is from a data breach, said to be from the GiveSendGo crowdfunding platform, posted on Feb. 13 by an anonymous hacker group. The spreadsheet lists more than 92,000 donations totalling more than $8 million.

In total, the document contains 67 donations by Yukon-based postal codes. Fifty-one were submitted from Whitehorse-area postal codes beginning with Y1A, 14 were submitted from the central Yukon postal codes around the Dawson area with Y0B and two from Watson Lake postal codes.

In total, Yukoners donated $9,621 to the convoy through the GiveSendGo crowdfunding platform, according to the document.

Although skewed by Yukon’s small population, that total represents the highest per-capita amount compared to all other provinces and territories — equivalent to around 24 cents per person.

The largest single donation given by a single donor from the Yukon was $1,000. Four other people gave $500 each. The most common donation amount was $100.

The News is not publishing the names of individuals who appear within the database. Messages of support, noted along with the donations, are mostly messages of support directed at truckers and calls for peaceful protests to continue.

“I fully support our truckers, the same as they have supported all of us throughout the pandemic. Best wishes and keep safe,” reads one message from an individual who donated $50.

Convoy organizers switched crowdfunding to GiveSendGo after an earlier fundraiser organized through the crowd-funding website GoFundMe was shut down.

The GiveSendGo data was leaked on Sunday evening, with hackers bringing down the homepage of the alternative crowdfunding site. The document contains records with the donor’s name, email, postal code, amount donated and date.

The News has not been able to verify individual donations, but a number of names correlate with Yukon business owners and the signers of the anti-mandate petition delivered in the legislature on Nov. 1.

