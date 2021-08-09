Yukon coroner investigating death in Kluane National Park

A 47-year-old man died of natural causes on a trail. There is no added risk to other hikers.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service has confirmed the discovery of a hiker’s body in Kluane National Park, but they say there is no added risk to the safety of the other hikers.

The 47-year-old Yukon resident’s body was discovered on Aug. 1, according to a press release issued Aug. 6. The man had been camping at the Congdon Creek campground and doing day hikes in the park.

The deceased man was reported missing by a fellow camper on July 31 when he did not return to the campground the day before. Haines Junction RCMP began searching the area and found the missing man’s vehicle at the parking area of the trail. According to the coroner, a ground and air search was launched and the man’s body was located at kilometre 12 of the trail in the Thechàl Dhâl area of the park.

According to the coroner, initial investigation into the man’s death suggests it resulted from natural causes. There are no safety concerns for other hikers.

The Coroner’s Service investigation is ongoing with an autopsy in British Columbia scheduled for Aug. 10.

The man’s identity is not being made public by the Coroner’s Service at the request of his family.

“Yukon Coroner’s Service expresses appreciation to the Haines Junction Detachment of the RCMP, Parks Canada, Yukon Wildland Fire and Yukon Search and Rescue for their assistance with the search and then recovery of the body. All join Yukon Coroner’s Service in offering condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” remarks from the chief coroner read.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com