Yukon campgrounds to open early

Yukon campgrounds will open on May 1 this year. (Black Press file)

The early opening and extended campground season is part of the territorial government’s Yukon Parks Strategy, which was launched in 2020.

“It’s been a long, cold winter for Yukoners,” said Environment Minister Pauline Frost in a statement.

“We know people are really looking forward to camping and enjoying our beautiful parks. We are very pleased to fulfill our commitment in the Yukon Parks Strategy and give everyone extra time to explore the outdoors.”

The early opening will be subject to site conditions at campgrounds.

Pandemic restrictions will still be in place this summer. People transiting to and from Alaska will not be permitted to visit campsites. The campgrounds also can’t be used as a place to self isolate.

More details on the upcoming season will be available in April, the government says.

