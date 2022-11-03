Yukon banning single-use paper bags

Single-use paper bags will be banned in the new year. (Mikhail Nilov/Pexels)

The Yukon is banning single-use paper bags.

The new rule comes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the Yukon government announced on Nov. 1.

“Single-use products like paper bags are resource-intensive and create emissions when being produced and transported,” reads the announcement.

Retailers can continue to distribute single-use bags until Jan. 1. The Yukon government is recommending that stores donate leftover bags to the food bank and other non-profits after the ban.

Exemptions to the ban include:

Prescription bags;

Take-out food bags;

Bulk item bags for food or hardware;

Produce bags;

Bags containing live fish;

Bags containing flowers or plants; and

Tire bags.

“Single-use plastic shopping bags have been banned for almost a year in the Yukon and this has resulted in less unnecessary waste,” Environment Minister Nils Clarke said in a statement.

“Single-use paper bags will also be banned in the territory as they too are polluting our environment when being produced and transported.

“Many Yukoners are already taking their reusable bags or bins to the store with them and this is another step we can take to continue to reduce waste in the Yukon.”