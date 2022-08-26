A barrier is set up along the raging Yukon River in Carmacks to prevent flood waters on June 18. (John Tonin/Submitted)

YG launches flood relief program

Grants and loans available to homeowners and tenants

The Yukon government has launched the 2022 Flood Relief program to help residents pay for damages to their property and belongings caused by this year’s flooding in the territory.

Residents from Carmacks, Cowley Creek, Dawson, Fox Lake, Ibex Valley, Lake Laberge, Liard, McConnell Lake, Old Crow, Pelly Crossing, Ross River, Tagish and Teslin can apply for funding through one of three programs.

The first is a grant of a maximum of $35,000 for property owners or tenants to help repair a principal residence, while the second is a loan for a maximum of $50,000 to repair a principal or secondary residence, outbuildings and for some mitigation measures related to the building’s structure. Flood mitigation work related to land or shoreline protection is not eligible.

Finally, the third is a grant to a maximum of $6,000 to replace personal possessions that were damaged by flooding.

The application form and program information are available at Yukon Housing Corporation offices and at yukon.ca.

Residents have until 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25 to submit their applications.

“Recovering from a flood is financially challenging for many affected homeowners and their tenants,” Ranj Pillai, the minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation, said in a statement. “The 2022 Flood Relief program gives a hand-up to Yukoners whose homes and personal belongings were damaged by flooding this summer.”

