Tourism and Culture Minister Jeanie McLean speaks during legislative assembly in Whitehorse on Nov. 27, 2017. The Yukon government has doubled this year’s budget to purchase work for the Yukon Permanent Art Collection. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

YG doubles funding for permanent art collection acquisitions

The Yukon government has doubled this year’s budget to purchase work for the Yukon Permanent Art Collection.

The budget for 2020-2021 acquisitions is $60,000, up from the usual $30,000, the government said in a press release Nov. 10.

The increase was made in response to the pandemic, according to the press release, and “will help support artists who live and create work in Yukon in this time of lost revenue and uncertainty.”

“The Government of Yukon is committed to supporting and developing our diverse and vibrant arts sector and is pleased to offer additional funding and support this year,” Minister of Tourism and Culture Jeanie McLean said in the press release.

“The goal of the Yukon Permanent Art Collection is to tell the rich story of visual art in our territory and we look forward to including more original artwork that reflects Yukon’s depth of talent.”

Application forms and guidelines for are available at both the Department of Tourism and Culture offices at 100 Hanson St. in Whitehorse and the Yukon Arts Centre, as well as online at yukon.ca

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 18, 2021.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Arts and culture

