April 28 is the Day of Mourning in the Yukon and globally. The event was held virtually this year because of the pandemic but the Yukon Worker’s Memorial in Shipyards Park serves as a reminder for those who have been injured or died while on the job. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

April 28 is the Day of Mourning in the Yukon and globally. The event was held virtually this year because of the pandemic but the Yukon Worker’s Memorial in Shipyards Park serves as a reminder for those who have been injured or died while on the job. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)

Workers honoured, remembered during Day of Mourning

April 28 is recognized as the Day of Mourning. A small ceremony was held virtually to honour workers who were injured, became ill, or have died while on the job.

A virtual ceremony was held April 28, the Day of Mourning, to remember workers who have gotten injured, sick, or have died while on the job.

During 2020 in the Yukon, 1,400 workers were injured. Two died.

The ceremony remembered all workers who have died, were injured, or became ill on the job. It honoured the workers who put their health and safety at risk to serve others – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. As well, commitments to protect workers and prevent further workplace tragedies were made.

There were five candles lit during the ceremony – three white and two black. Commissioner Angelique Bernard; Jeanie McLean on behalf of the government; Tammy Beatty, Yukon Chamber of Commerce; Raven Morningstar, Save On Foods; and Yukon Federation of Labour President Ron Rousseau lit the candles as a pledge to commit to safe workplaces.

“I’d like to thank all the speakers for their pledges to keep the workplace safe,” said Rousseau.

Rousseau said in his speech that the pandemic has “shone a light on gaps in the workplace”.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has been over a year now,” he said. “The virus and its variants have brought havoc on our society and made a troubling lack of protection for workers.

“Today, we mourn the dead and recommit to fighting for the living. Over the past year, we witnessed how vulnerable we are. Protections expose employers who choose to put profits over people.”

It isn’t just health care settings, added Rousseau, who have been hard hit by the pandemic.

“Workers have had to fight for access to appropriate, effective protective equipment, COVID-19 safe practices at work, paid sick leave, and respect to health and safety and safety rights.”

Steve Geick, president of the Yukon Employees’ Union said the Day of Mourning is an important day for the territory.

“We need to respect those that were injured and killed,” said Geick. “In my perspective, we need to take a harder stance with employers.

“There is no consistency and things need to be enforced. Everyone needs to be following the regulations, unionized or not. We need to hold everyone accountable because in the Yukon, there isn’t that six degrees of separation. It is your family member, friend, or neighbour.”

On April 23, Richard Matthew “Red” Cull, 41, died in a bulldozer accident near Black Creek Hill – 73 kilometres from Dawson City at Stuart Placer Ltd.

“This tragic event serves as a stark reminder to all employers and all workers that it’s not enough to remember, honour and pledge to protect,” read a release. “We must follow through; we have to double down on our commitment to safe workplaces and occupational health and safety stewardship.”

“It affects everyone and we need to be vigilant,” said Geick on the passing of Cull. “In a small community, it is even more tragic – if that is even possible.”

The Day of Mourning is observed in more than 100 countries, is recognized as Workers’ Memorial Day by the International Labour Organization (ILO), and as International Workers’ Memorial Day and the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC).

Contact John Tonin at john.tonin@yukon-news.com

workplace death

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon school dates set for 2021/22

Just Posted

April 28 is the Day of Mourning in the Yukon and globally. The event was held virtually this year because of the pandemic but the Yukon Worker’s Memorial in Shipyards Park serves as a reminder for those who have been injured or died while on the job. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Workers honoured, remembered during Day of Mourning

April 28 is recognized as the Day of Mourning. A small ceremony was held virtually to honour workers who were injured, became ill, or have died while on the job.

The site that will become a new skate park in Whitehorse is seen April 27, 2021. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
More work required before skate park can open

COVID has delayed the project

Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon addressing media at a press conference on April 8. The territorial election is on April 12. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
‘Desperate for power:’ Yukon Party’s Currie Dixon blasts Liberal-NDP agreement

‘Not a single thing is costed out,’ Dixon says of agreement promises

XX
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for April 30, 2021.… Continue reading

The camping season in the Yukon will open April 30, a few weeks earlier than in previous years. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Get your tents and trailers ready: Yukon campgrounds open April 30

Eighteen of the territory’s campgrounds will be open this weekend. The others will open as soon as they become accessible.

Flood and fire risk and potential were discussed April 29. Yukoners were told to be prepared in the event of either a flood or a fire. Submitted Photo/B.C. Wildfire Service
Yukoners told to be prepared for floods and wildland fire season

Floods and fire personelle spoke to the current risks of both weather events in the coming months.

Whitehorse City Hall (Yukon News file)
City news, briefly

Whitehorse goings-on for the week of April 26

The Yukon Department of Education in Whitehorse on Dec. 22, 2020. The department has announced new dates for the 2021/2022 school year. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)
Yukon school dates set for 2021/22

The schedule shows classes starting on Aug. 23, 2021 for all Whitehorse schools and in some communities.

Letters to the editor.
Today’s mailbox: rent caps and vaccines

To Sandy Silver and Kate White Once again Kate White and her… Continue reading

Charlotte Hrenchuk is the co-chair of the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition. (Yukon News file)
Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition updates its Whitehorse housing plan

A survey is underway

Yukon’s Information and Privacy Commissioner Diane McLeod-McKay. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Privacy Awareness Week provides opportunity for businesses to strengthen privacy practices

Daniel Therrien & Diane McLeod-McKay Special to the News We recognize that… Continue reading

Northern Enviro Services was charged in court on April 14. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Company fined $60,000 for unauthorized burning in Watson Lake

The investigation was for incidents that took place between 2018 and 2019.

This City of Whitehorse map shows the laneway that would be closed off for the building consolidation project. (City of Whitehorse)
Bylaw would close laneway behind city hall

Public hearing set for May 10

Most Read