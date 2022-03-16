Wood Street Ramen launches Ukrainian pop-up bistro

Yukon restaurants are finding new ways to donate to efforts to help Ukraine.

A few restaurants and food vendors have been highlighting Ukrainian options they’ve added to their menus with proceeds from purchases of the dishes going to efforts to help those in the war-torn nation.

Wood Street Ramen customers formed a long line stretching along the sidewalk outside the restaurant March 15 after highlighting plans for a pop-up every day from March 15 to 18 that would see proceeds donated to the World Central Kitchen.

The pop-up was dubbed Iris and Anne, named after co-owner Troy King’s mother and grandmother, as a nod to King’s Ukrainian heritage.

On its Facebook page, the restaurant describes the group as “an amazing organization that is doing excellent work in Ukraine right now.”

World Central Kitchen’s website, at www.wck.org, states it is on the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises.

It’s Chefs for Ukraine effort is seeing meals served to the thousands leaving the Ukraine following attacks by Russia, with chefs and volunteers cooking for those in need.

Wood Street Ramen had planned to sell pop-up tickets each morning at 11 a.m. for the meals through the week, but all tickets sold out on the first day. A total of 100 boxed meals are being prepped for each day of the pop-up.

The boxed lunch must be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The boxes differ daily, but among some of the menu offerings are perogies, fried sauerkraut, potato salad, cabbage rolls and more. There are also some add-ons available at an extra cost such as Ukrainian flag cookies, borscht and other goodies.

Smoke and Sow also offered perogies on its menu a number of nights over the last week with proceeds from those sales going to Red Cross aid in the Ukraine. The effort raised $10,000 for the organization, Smoke and Sow reported on social media.

The $23 dinner saw the restaurant serve up pressed perogies with house smoked kielbasa sausage, house fermented sauerkraut and sour cream. The restaurant stated that on March 11, it ran out of that evening’s orders of perogies before even opening in the evening thanks to orders that came in earlier in the day for that evening.

