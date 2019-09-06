Woman dead, husband injured after truck flips on Alaska Highway

An American is dead and her husband seriously injured after their pickup truck flipped over on the Alaska Highway east of Haines Junction on Sept. 3.

According to press release from the Yukon RCMP and Yukon Coroner’s Service, emergency responders were called to Kilometre 1556 of the Alaska Highway, near Marshall Creek, around 11:30 a.m. after a Nissan Titan left the road and rolled as it crossed the ditch.

EMS transported the two occupants, a 21-year-old woman from Vancouver, Washington, and a 21-year-old man from Alaska, to Whitehorse General Hospital.

The woman died from her injuries en-route.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service has identified her as Daria Gladkov.

Gladkov was travelling with her husband from Washington state to Alaska at the time of the crash, the coroner’s press release said.

The husband was medevaced from Whitehorse to Vancouver “due to serious injuries,” according to the RCMP.

Haines Junction RCMP and the Yukon Coroner’s Service are continuing to investigate the incident.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

