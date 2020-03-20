Woman dead after Porter Creek house fire

The Whitehorse Fire Department was called to the home on Willow Crescent March 18.

A Whitehorse Fire Department fire investigator exits the front door of 16 Willow Cres. in Whitehorse on March 19. One woman died in the fire, which was called in to the fire department as an electrical fire on March 18. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

One person has died after a house fire in Porter Creek on March 18.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service issued a statement March 19 identifying 61-year-old Catherine Rosaire Antaya, a long-term resident of Whitehorse, as the deceased.

She was the only person in the house at the time. She was taken to Whitehorse General Hospital and pronounced dead. The release did not indicate the cause of death.

The coroner, Whitehorse RCMP and Whitehorse Fire Department continue to investigate the fire.

The release did not provide any further details on the fire, including the cause.

