Winter storm warning for Haines Junction and Whitehorse

Environment Canada says the storm will develop Monday and last until Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Whitehorse and Haines Junction areas.

A deep low-pressure system over the Gulf of Alaska will approach the region Jan. 18, resulting in heavy snow and strong winds. Southerly winds will begin to push precipitation over the St. Elias mountains and through the Chilkat Pass late in the morning.

Wet snow mixed with rain is expected due to mild temperatures, but temperatures near the freezing mark could allow snow to accumulate.

“The storm will rage through the day and into the night. The snow and winds will eventually abate early Tuesday morning,” reads the alert.

Residents are cautioned to expect hazardous winter conditions and postpone non-essential travel and road closures are possible.

The alerts cover the Haines Road from Haines Junction to Pleasant Camp and the South Klondike Highway from Carcross to the White Pass.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Severe weather

Most Read