A snow plow clears a parking lot in Whitehorse on Jan. 9. There is still snow on the ground from this past winter and the City of Whitehorse is already making plans to deal with next year’s snowfall. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Winter is coming, again, already: Whitehorse starts planning for next year’s snowfall

The price of sand is going up

There’s still snow on the ground from this past winter and the City of Whitehorse is already making plans to deal with next year’s snowfall.

“I’m sure you’re very happy to be considering next year’s winter already,” Coun. Rob Fendrick said as Richard Graham addressed council on April 30.

Graham, manager of operations for the City of Whitehorse, asked for a budget amendment for the supply of winter road maintenance supplies.

He said this is required for the purchase of winter road sand because its price has risen from $9.85 to $12.20 per tonne.

“Additionally, the quantity of 10-mm winter road sand must be increased to 18,000 (tonnes) as a result of the depletion of stock from the winter of 2017 to 2018,” according to the administrative report.

This added cost means the 2018 to 2020 operating budgets would need to be increased by $81,700 total.

Graham said the fluctuations in temperature last winter posed a challenge for city staff.

He said the amount of ice caused by freezing and thawing meant road crews went through 50 per cent more sand this year than in 2014.

“The winter that we just experienced, snow is relatively easy to deal with in terms of road maintenance. It’s the ice that really got us and residents and business owners and everybody this winter,” said Graham.

He said part of the freeze-thaw cycle meant the city experiences higher moisture levels, which can mean sand doesn’t stay on the roads. He also said that, in future, this kind of temperature cycle may mean the city needs to increase the salt content in the sand it uses, depending on time and temperature.

The snow clearing budget for 2018 was just over $3 million. This covers maintenance of just over 600 kilometres of roads within the City of Whitehorse.

Contact Amy Kenny at amy.kenny@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards
Next story
Man at centre of Whitehorse standoff says RCMP overreacted

Just Posted

Man at centre of Whitehorse standoff says RCMP overreacted

‘It’s just stupid, stupid, stupid’

First Nation development corporation eyes fire training as business opportunity

Da Daghay Development Corp. wants to privatize training by 2019

White River First Nation calls for panel review of Yukon’s Coffee mine

‘Passing papers back and forth will not allow us to convey our issues and concerns’

WYATT’S WORLD

WYATT’S WORLD… Continue reading

Yukon Bonanza Box offers a surprise taste of the North

The Whitehorse-based business will ship subscribers six to eight Yukon-made items every three months

Winter is coming, again, already: Whitehorse starts planning for next year’s snowfall

The price of sand is going up

Yukon Selects FC make debut at 2018 Futsal Canadian Championship

‘It was definitely enlightening in terms of seeing the state of futsal across the country’

Yukon Judo Open Championships aims to give athletes Outside experience

‘It’s our big showcase, so to say, for the Yukon’

Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards

Reporters, editors, photographers and ad designers picked up 66 awards

For South Okanagan winemakers, success was destined

Immigrants, farmers, and the Indigenous communities find their calling in Oliver and Osoyoos

As Osoyoos Indian Band flourishes, so too does Okanagan’s wine tourism

Indigenous practices have driven growth of South Okanagan’s wine history and agricultural influence

Team Yukon builds experience at Teck North Zone Finals in Smithers, B.C.

‘We had a very good season starting in November’

Yukon Gold Diggers win pool at Calgary Women’s Spring Hockey Tournament

The Yukon Gold Diggers hockey team travelled south for the Calgary Women’s… Continue reading

Most Read