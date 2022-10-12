Wind warning issued for Whitehorse

A wind warning has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning in Whitehorse. (Yukon News file)

Enviornment Canada has issued a wind warning for Whitehorse for Oct. 12 and 13.

Southerly winds of 70 kilometres per hour, that could gust to 90 km/hr, are anticipated for tonight through to late tomorrow morning.

“A strong low pressure system takes aim at Yukon territory today,” reads the weather warning issued on Environment Canada’s website. “Gusty southeasterly winds will shift to strong southerlies with speeds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 this evening. Winds will remain strong overnight. As the cold front passes, winds will shift to gusty southwesterlies and then to northwesterly Thursday afternoon.”

The northwesterly winds will bring colder air and cause temperatures to drop quickly Thursday afternoon, it was noted.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” it was noted. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.”

Residents are advised to continue monitoring alerts and forecasts. Severe weather can be reported to YTstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #YTStorm.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com