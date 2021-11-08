‘Widespread community transmission’ flagged in Whitehorse

The Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott has confirmed “widespread community transmission” of COVID-19 in Whitehorse.

Elliott made the confirmation Nov. 5 in a statement showing 44 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, from Nov. 3 until Nov. 5, bringing the number of active cases in the territory to 102.

Of the new cases, 34 are Whitehorse residents, five are Carmacks residents and the remaining five are from Watson Lake.

Given the increasing case numbers, Elliott is strongly encouraging Yukoners to follow the Safe 6; wear a mask indoors; limit indoor social gatherings to 20 people if everyone 12 and over is fully vaccinated; and limit social gatherings to six people if not everyone is fully vaccinated.

“With widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in Whitehorse I am urging all Yukoners to wear a mask indoors and those who are not vaccinated to stick to six for their gatherings,” Elliott said. “This is the time to use the protections we know well, and it has never been a better time to get vaccinated.”

An exposure notice for The Local Bar on Oct. 30 from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. was also issued.

Notices for a number of Yukon schools have also been issued since Nov. 5.

At Porter Creek Secondary School there are notices for the second period pre-calculus 11 class on Nov. 1, first period Philosophy 12 class on Nov. 1 and 2; and third period English 12 on Nov. 1 and 2

At Whitehorse Elementary School, notices are in place for Grade 7b on Nov. 2; Grade 5A on Oct. 26 and 29 with earlier exposure notices for Grades 3/4 at the school updated to include Oct. 29 and Nov. 2 and an earlier Oct. 25 notice for Grade 4/5 to include Oct. 25 to 29, and Nov. 1 and 2.

There’s also a notice for Grade 5NW at Jack Hulland Elementary School for Nov. 4 and 5; Route #33 school bus in Whitehorse for Nov. 4; Grade 1 at Johnson Elementary School in Watson Lake for Nov. 1; and Route #29 school bus in Whitehorse for Nov. 1 and 2.

Elliott is continuing to remind everyone who has symptoms to get tested.

A rapid testing team has been in Carmacks since Nov. 6. They will be there until Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.

Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing.

People in communities should contact their rural community health centre.

Coronavirus