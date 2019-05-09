A plastic bag clings to the branches of a small tree in the ditch along Mountain View Drive in Whitehorse on May. 2. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News) plastic bag clings to the branches of a small tree in the ditch along Mountain View Drive in Whitehorse on May. 2. There is talk in local government about either adding a surcharge to single-use plastic bags or banning them all together. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

‘Why are we dancing around this?’: ban single-use plastic bags, says Chamber of Commerce chair

A public engagement period on a possible bag surcharge wrapped up late last month

There is an “overwhelming desire” from the business community for a ban on single-use plastic bags, said the chair of the Whitehorse Chamber of Commerce.

“Why are we dancing around this?” said Mike Pemberton, referring to a potential surcharge on bags that could be implemented by the Yukon government. “If we’re serious about recycling and environment, let’s make a statement. Just ban them. Be done with it.”

Pemberton said he heard comments from the business community during a recent roundtable with the departments of environment and community services.

The Liberal Party’s stance is that, in order to reduce the extent of bags that wind up in landfills, polluters should pay.

This would apply to single-use bags made of plastic or paper.

Community Services Minister John Streicker has held up a model used by N.W.T., a jurisdiction that has reduced the number of these bags by 70 per cent, he has said.

According to Erin Loxam, spokesperson with Environment Yukon, the surcharge used in N.W.T. is 25-cents.

In a now-closed public engagement survey, Yukoners were asked if there should be more or less of a charge, Loxam said in a written statement.

But if the end game is to reduce, why not just ban the things altogether, said Pemberton, suggesting that to do something else would cause a financial burden on the business community.

“Most businesses are gonna call it a tax. Like all taxes, we have to administer those, and there’s a cost to administration,” he said.

As raised by the Yukon Party’s Geraldine Van Bibber in the legislative assembly on April 17, she said this isn’t an environmental policy but a tax policy.

In response, Streicker, said, “I am totally in favour of eliminating waste in general, including single-use plastics and including paper waste; yes, that is the goal. That is the whole point of this goal.”

Van Bibber asked whether there would be an economic analysis completed if a potential 25-cent surcharge is to be implemented.

Streicker said he’s “always happy” to do such analysis, but that the government is in the middle of an engagement period.

“I am not telling people where we are going (to) get to because the whole purpose is to try to receive that input back,” he said.

The public engagement period expired on April 26. Loxam said a report on the survey results could be available in a month or two.

To avoid any potential confusion, Pemberton said the government “really needs to listen to the business community on this one. I think this could be a win for everybody, all Yukoners, if we do a complete ban on that plastic. We all know how harmful it is.”

He said that from this point forward “retail single-use plastic bags” should be the proper terminology.

“When you say single-use plastic bags, you could be talking about garbage bags, as well, so I think they need to clarify that.”

When it comes to paper bags, Pemberton said paper versions are likely reused far more often than plastic ones.

In his view, start with plastic, then, depending on how a potential ban plays out, tackle paper bags, he said.

“One step at a time.”

Contact Julien Gignac at julien.gignac@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Two men charged in 2018 incident that saw bears attracted to cooking grease in MacRae

Just Posted

Two men charged in 2018 incident that saw bears attracted to cooking grease in MacRae

Conservation officers killed three bears that had become habituated to eating improperly stored grease

Stewart Crossing woman loses house built by her father in fire

Effie Moses, 64, says the house also contained the belongings of her father, “Little Dave” Moses

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Tagish Estates fire that burned down two structures and five hectares of land is now under control

Wildland Fire crews were called the scene just before 2 p.m. on May 7

2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships start in Whitehorse

Held in the North for the first time, the tournament includes 18 teams representing nine regions

Commentary: Keeping yourself and your family safe in an emergency

Emergency Preparedness Week runs from May 6 to 12.

Whitehorse city news, briefly

Here are some of the issues put to Whitehorse city council at its April 29 meeting.

Northern Fiddlestorm forecast for Yukon Arts Centre

More than 80 fiddlers will be on stage for year-end performance

Tagish mom turns to GoFundMe for support during cancer treatment

Stephenie Worth, 40, was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February typically found in older people

Canada finishes fourth as host Sweden wins 2019 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship

Cozens tied for eighth in tournament scoring with four goals and five assists in seven games

Yukonomist: Putin’s Arctic play

You probably missed President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the Arctic Forum last month.

Yukon curlers win gold at Pacific International Cup

Team Dorosz finished with just one loss en route winning the women’s championship

Most Read