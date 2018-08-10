Whitehorse woman charged after RCMP seize cocaine, heroin, pills

Drugs and drug paraphernalia allegedly seized from a Whitehorse woman by RCMP on Aug. 8. (RCMP/Handout)

A Whitehorse woman is facing two charges of possessing cocaine and heroin for the purposes of trafficking after police seized a “quantity” of drugs, including what’s suspected to be a cocaine-fentanyl mixture, after responding to a call Aug. 8.

According to a Yukon RCMP press release, police and Yukon Emergency Medical Services received a call about a medical emergency at an apartment building on Whitehorse’s Range Road around 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, the press release says, they found a woman in a hallway who was allegedly attempting to leave the building with a “quantity of drugs and currency.”

Police arrested the woman and seized, among other things, “substantial quantities of crack cocaine and cocaine,” heroin, a substance investigators suspect to be a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl, two types of prescription pills and cash.

Yukon RCMP spokesperson Coralee Reid said police are not releasing the specific amounts of drugs seized for investigative reasons.

Yukon Community Services spokesperson Amanda Couch confirmed that EMS responded to the call but would not confirm whether anyone was treated at or transported from the scene.

Thirty-year-old Sophia Tlen, of Whitehorse, is facing two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, with one charge each for cocaine and heroin.

Tlen made her first court appearance Aug. 9. She’s scheduled to appear in court again the afternoon of Aug. 10 for a bail hearing.

Following Tlen’s arrest, investigators also searched a unit in the apartment building the evening of Aug. 8 and seized “additional quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, various drug paraphernalia, and a large machete style knife.”

In an email, Reid said that Tlen is “associated” with the apartment unit but could not confirm if she lived there.

No charges are expected to be laid in relation to the apartment search.

