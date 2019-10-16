Whitehorse woman arrested for 2017 murder of Greg Dawson

Connie Peggy Thorn, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder.

A Whitehorse woman has been arrested and charged in relation to the 2017 murder of Greg Dawson.

Connie Peggy Thorn, 50, was arrested in Whitehorse the morning of Oct. 16 and charged with second-degree murder, Yukon RCMP said in a press release this afternoon.

Dawson, 45, was found dead in his Riverdale home on April 6, 2017. He was a citizen of Kwanlin Dün First Nation.

Thorn is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Oct. 17.

The Yukon RCMP said Thorn’s arrest is the first major arrest for the division’s new Historical Crime Unit, a team of three investigators dedicated to solving “cold” and missing persons cases.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

