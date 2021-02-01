Whitehorse vaccinations continue

Yukon residents 60 and older are now eligible for vaccination in Whitehorse

A woman enters the COVID-19 vaccination centre in Whitehorse on Feb. 1. Those in the Whitehorse area over the age of 60 can now get their first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Those in the Whitehorse area over the age of 60 can now get their first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

As the vaccine roll out continues across the territory, those in the Whitehorse area — which for this also includes Ibex Valley, Mendenhall, Marsh Lake and Mount Lorne — over the age of 60 were able to begin getting their shots Feb. 1. The Whitehorse rollout has taken a phased approach beginning with those living and working in long-term care facilities.

Front line health care workers and those living in group settings such as those at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre and the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter were then prioritized along with those 65 years and older.

Now, those aged 60 and over can receive the first dose of the vaccine.

As of Jan. 29, a total of 6,496 vaccine doses had been administered in the territory and there were no active COVID-19 cases in the territory.

Appointments in the Whitehorse area at the Yukon Convention Centre for anyone over the age of 60 can be made online or by calling 1-877-374-0425.

On its website, the Yukon government notes vaccinations will be available to those over the age of 18 in the Whitehorse area beginning Feb. 10.

Meanwhile, vaccinations are continuing in the communities for any residents over the age of 18.

Mobile vaccination teams will be in Carmacks on Feb. 1 and 2, Burwash Landing/Destruction Bay on Feb. 2, Faro on Feb. 3, Haines Junction on Feb. 3 and 4, Ross River on Feb. 4, and Mayo/Stewart Crossing on Feb. 5 and 6.

Other communities have been visited to deliver the first dose of the vaccine with dates for the second dose to be announced.

The Moderna vaccine requires two doses taken between 30 to 40 days apart.

While efforts are continuing to provide the first dose to many Yukoners, those who were among the first to receive the vaccine in January — residents and staff of long-term care homes in Whitehorse — will soon get their second dose of the vaccine.

Anyone getting their vaccine must show proof of Yukon residency such as a Yukon health care card. For those who are residents of the territory but do not yet have a Yukon health care card or other Yukon ID, documentation such as a utility bill, lease or letter of employment will be accepted.

