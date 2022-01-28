Whitehorse thrift store seeking applications for community project funding

Applications are open for $10,000 in funding raised by the thrift store

The society behind Whitehorse Community Thrift Store is kicking off the new year by sharing its success with local organizations.

It has announced a new funding program that will share the thrift store’s prosperity. The new initiative, called “sharing our success,” will be rolled out annually. This year it is immediately open for applications with a Feb. 28 deadline.

Community organizations in the Yukon can apply for funds that align with the thrift store’s values. The values listed are: financial and environmental stability, community building and making a difference.

Broad goals for the projects are: turning waste into wealth, creating opportunities for those in need and demonstrating a passion and commitment for making good things happen.

In the first year of the funding initiative, $10,000 will be divided between two organizations.

A volunteer committee will evaluate applications and the thrift store society’s board of directors will make the final funding decisions.

Projects in Whitehorse and rural Yukon are both eligible for the funding.

The amount distributed in future years will depend on the annual profits the thrift store achieves.

“Despite COVID challenges, Yukoners have continued to support the store. Consequently, our bank balance has grown, and we are ready to start sharing our profits,” a statement from the thrift store reads.

Application forms are available at the thrift store or online at www.love2thriftyukon.ca.

