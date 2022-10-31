Whitehorse recycling summit will discuss waste diversion

Raven Recycling’s Marwell facility is seen on Sept. 11, 2018. A three-day summit focused on recycling in the city and territory is scheduled from Nov. 1 to 3. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Recycling in the territory will be the focus of a summit next week, bringing together governments, organizations and individuals to discuss waste diversion.

The summit is being co-hosted by the City of Whitehorse and Yukon government from Nov. 1 to 3 with discussions over the three-day event about updating policies, the impact of waste in the environment, possibilities for improved recycling and extended producer responsibility.

A public open house will be held Nov. 1 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre, featuring booths from local groups, art installations and workshops. Residents will also have a chance to provide feedback on extended producer responsibility, which means producers of products and packaging must ensure products and packaging are properly managed throughout their life cycle.

“The Yukon continues to take steps to encourage Yukoners to recycle, reuse and reduce their waste,” Nils Clarke, the territory’s Environment minister, said in a statement.

“I encourage everyone to check out the upcoming Recycling Summit open house to learn more about how they can divert their personal waste and submit their feedback on how extended producer responsibility should work in the Yukon.”

Whitehorse Mayor Laura Cabott described the open house as “a great way for residents to learn about extended producer responsibility, waste diversion, and the steps we are taking to improve how we manage waste in the city.

“By learning from the organizations and individuals on the front lines, we can ensure we are making decisions that support effective waste diversion and promote a more sustainable future for our city.”

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com