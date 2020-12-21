Whitehorse RCMP requesting assistance locating missing man

Jake Harper was last seen at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter on Dec. 12

Whitehorse RCMP are requesting assistance locating 33-year-old Jake Harper, last seen at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter on Dec. 12. He is described as a First Nations male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. (RCMP Handout)

Harper frequents both Whitehorse and Haines Junction, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information about Harper’s whereabouts is asked to call the Whitehorse RCMP Detachment at 867-667-5555.

