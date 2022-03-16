Whitehorse RCMP make drug trafficking arrests

No information provided on connecton between the two.

The Whitehorse RCMP announced two separate drug trafficking arrests at the start of the month that they say has disrupted the sale of drugs in the city.

A police press release names Midhun Kalpak Madhu, 31, as one of two people arrested after officers observed a drug transaction in progress. Police say one of the men arrested was found to be in possession of 10.5 grams of crack cocaine, multiple cell phones and a fixed blade knife. The press release states a large amount of cash was also found — court documents state that it was less than $5,000.

Madhu, who has ties to the taxi business in Whitehorse, made a first court appearance on March 4. He has been released ahead of future court appearances.

He is charged with trafficking cocaine under the controlled drugs and substances act on two dates in late February and early March as well as possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking and possessing under $5,000 obtained by committing an indictable offence.

The other male taken into custody alongside Madhu is a minor and cannot be named.

Another trafficking arrest the following day was prompted by a complaint about a suspicious vehicle in the Riverdale area. Police say that when they located the vehicle and the man inside items supporting a further drug investigation were in plain sight in the vehicle.

Chase Keobke, 31, was arrested.

“A search incidental to arrest led to further items, including individually wrapped packages of substances believed to be fentanyl, several grams of a substance that tested positive as cocaine, a large sum of cash, scales, and clear baggies,” the police statement reads.

Keobke faces possession for the purposes of trafficking charges. Court documents show he is also charged with possession of less than $5,000 in cash obtained through an indictable offense and with unlawfully possessing schedule III controlled substances—Naloxone and Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, which is a long acting opioid sometimes used as replacement therapy for more potent drugs.

He was in court March 4 and was released soon after pending future appearances.

Police announced the drug arrests simultaneously but did not state that they were related. Court documents for the two cases are separate.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

RCMP