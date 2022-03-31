Whitehorse RCMP investigate after pedestrian hit by car on Second Ave.

RCMP says a pedestrian was hit on Second Avenue at Strickland Street on March 25.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, accoding to police.

RCMP are investigating the accident but drug or alcohol impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Second Avenue was closed between approximately 4:10 and 6 p.m.

“The detour allowed the RCMP collision reconstructionist to collect the evidence they needed to help understand what caused this collision,” says Whitehorse RCMP Operations NCO Sgt. Jolene Nason. “Understanding causes can help with prevention in the future.”

Police are reminding drivers to use caution and scan right and left when approaching pedestrian crosswalks before continuing through. They suggest being cautious of pedestrians who may be distracted or unaware of their surroundings.

“The speed limit in most of downtown Whitehorse is 40 kilometres per hours,” Sgt. Nason says. “When the City of Whitehorse updated these speed limits in August 2021, their goal was to improve general road safety in the Downtown core for all.”

