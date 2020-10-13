Bobby Ward, 37, was last seen around 7 a.m. in Granger. (RCMP Handout)

UPDATE: Missing man located

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of 37-year-old Bobby Ward, last seen at 7 a.m.

Update: RCMP have located Bobby Ward.

Whitehorse RCMP are asking for help finding a man last seen in the Granger area of Whitehorse this morning.

Bobby Ward, 37, was last seen around 7 a.m. Police said in a press release that they’re concerned for his well-being.

He’s described as a First Nations man standing six feet tall and weighing approximately 180 lbs., with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Ward is recovering from a broken leg and may be missing his shoes and shirt, the press release says.

Anyone with information on Ward’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Whitehorse RCMP detachment at 867-667-5555.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Whitehorse RCMP

