UPDATE: Missing man located

Update: RCMP have located Bobby Ward.
Whitehorse RCMP are asking for help finding a man last seen in the Granger area of Whitehorse this morning.
Bobby Ward, 37, was last seen around 7 a.m. Police said in a press release that they’re concerned for his well-being.
He’s described as a First Nations man standing six feet tall and weighing approximately 180 lbs., with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Ward is recovering from a broken leg and may be missing his shoes and shirt, the press release says.
Anyone with information on Ward’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Whitehorse RCMP detachment at 867-667-5555.
