Willow Gamberg, owner of Road Dog Music Supply, stands out front of her business after reopening on Sept. 21. The store was broken into on Sept. 18. (John Tonin/Yukon News)

Whitehorse RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating stolen musical equipment

Road Dog Music Supplies had guitars, pedals stolen late Sept. 18, early Sept. 19

During the evening of Sept. 18, Road Dogs Music Supply was broken into and close to $5,000 worth of musical equipment was stolen, owner Willow Gamberg told the News.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Gamberg recoup the losses.

On Sept. 23, the Whitehorse RCMP issued a press release seeking public assistance in locating the missing equipment.

Sometime between Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19 thieves made off with a variety of instruments from Road Dogs Music Supply, located on 3rd Ave, said the release.

“It’s disappointing for all of us when thefts occur at local businesses,” said Cpl. Tim Anderson, Watch Commander with Whitehorse RCMP. “Anyone who sees or has information about what could be a stolen guitar or other items related to this offence is encouraged to be safe and contact police.”

Items reported missing are:

Three guitars – Epiphone Flying V (ebony), Epiphone Les Paul Standard (ivy green) and an Epiphone SG Special P-90 (Pelham blue).

Multiple pedals – Electro Harmonix Epitome Pedal, JOYO Classic Chorus Pedal, Nux Mini Studio Pedal, Radial Twin City Pedal, Kingtone Soloist Pedal, Way Huge Smalls Super Lead, and Electro Harmonix Metal Muff.

Other accessories taken include a Profile Dreadnought acoustic bag.

Police are gathering surveillance footage from the area and working with Forensic Identification Services to collect evidence.

People with knowledge of the break-in or about the location of the missing items are encouraged to contact Whitehorse RCMP.

To remain anonymous, people can contact Crimestoppers or call 867-667-6715.

