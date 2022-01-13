The post office at Shoppers Drug Mart in the Qwanlin Mall was closed due to a computer issue. It has since been reopened. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Whitehorse post office reopens following temporary closure

The post office inside the Shoppers Drug Mart store at the Qwanlin Mall has reopened after shutting for a period on Jan. 12.

Customers were met with signs at the store stating the post office was shut “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

As Canada Post spokesperson Valérie Chartrand explained, the temporary closure was due to a computer system issue.

“While this type of incident is an uncommon occurrence, sometimes it does happen due to situations beyond our control,” she stated in an email.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding. If customers have questions regarding postal services, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).”

The temporary closure spurred numerous comments on social media from many wondering about mail service and others highlighting issues they’ve had with Canada Post.

